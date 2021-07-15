New poor not protected by basic income - Caritas

ROME, JUL 15 - Italy's 'new poor' are not protected by the government's citizenship wage basic income (RdC), Catholic charity Caritas said Thursday. Caritas said over half the people who resort to its food banks and other aid, 55.2%, received the basic income between 2019 and 2020. As well, some 56% of recipients present at the same time three or more forms of vulnerability. "If on the one hand the most marginalized groups turn out to be partly safeguarded by the RdC, one cannot say the same for the new profiles of poverty, which indeed have suffered more greatly from the pandemic, that is, those households characterised by a young age, the presence of young children, and the presence of an income, albeit minimal," said Caritas. (ANSA).