EC says Italy not cooperating in fight agst crime

BRUSSELS, JUL 15 - The European Commission on Thursday referred Italy to the European Court of Justice saying it was not complying with certain obligations on the exchange of information relating to transborder cooperation on the fight against terrorism and crime. These norms, the EC recalled, "are a fundamental tool in the fight against terrorism and crime and enable us to exchange information rapidly on DNA, digital fingerprints and national data on the registration of vehicles, enabling authorities to identify suspects and establish links between criminal cases in the whole Union". (ANSA).