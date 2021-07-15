Man, 50, stabs father, 75, to death near Mantua

MANTUA, JUL 15 - A 50-year-old Italian man on Wednesday night stabbed to death his 75-year-old father after a row in an apartment at Ostiglia near Mantua, local sources said. The man, Lorenzo Prandi, called an ambulance to try to save his father's life but it was too late. Mario Prandi had already died from numerous wounds to his chest and abdomen, inflicted by a kitchen knife. Lorenzo Prandi was arrested for murder. The man, who has two children and is separated from his wife, went back to live with his father a year ago after losing his job as an IT technician. The reasons for the row are as yet unknown. (ANSA).