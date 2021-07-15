Two bodies found at ex-Versace villa in Miami Beach

WASHINGTON, JUL 15 - Two bodies were found Wednesday in the former villa of late design great Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida, now a hotel, local sources said. The bodies were found by cleaning staff. Police have yet to make a statement on the case. Exactly 24 years ago, on July 15 1997, Versace was killed at the entrance to the villa by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. He was 50. The villa has since been turned into a luxury boutique hotel. (ANSA).