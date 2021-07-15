Vatican finance oversight body received 89 reports in 2020

VATICAN CITY, JUL 15 - The Vatican's financial oversight body received 89 reports of suspect transactions in 2020, it said in its annual report out Thursday. The Supervisory and Financial Information Authority (ASIF) sent 16 reports to the Holy See's judicial authorities, ASIF said. ASIF said this was confirmation of "the constant improvement in the quality of reporting". As well as supervising the Vatican's financial activities, ASIF guards against money laundering and terrorism, according to its brief published on its website. ASIF added that last year more than 14 million euros passed through the Vatican, in a downward trend. (ANSA).