Soccer: Donnarumma aims to keep growing after joining PSG

ROME, JUL 15 - Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said he is aiming to keep developing as a player after signing a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The 22-year-old, who won the player-of-the-tournament award for his heroics in the Azzurri's Euro 2020 triumph, joined the French giants as a free agent after his contract with AC Milan expired. "My objective is to grow more and more by training as hard as I can and never stopping," said the Neapolitan keeper, a product of Milan's academy. "I have built up some experience in recent years. "I feel ready to take on this new huge but magnificent challenge. "I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters." (ANSA).