Inflation steady at 1.3% in June

ROME, JUL 15 - Italian inflation was steady at 1.3% in June, the same as May, ISTAT said Thursday, confirming preliminary data. In May inflation had risen for the fifth straight month, to 1.3% from 1.1% in April. Inflation is now at its highest since November 2018, the statistics agency said. But the inflation trolley of most frequently bought household goods showed a drop of 0.7%, down from 0.8% in May and confirming a trend that has not been seen since August 1997. (ANSA).