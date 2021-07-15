Inflation steady at 1.3% in June

Renzi's mother acquitted of fraudulent bankruptcy
ROME, JUL 15 - Italian inflation was steady at 1.3% in June, the same as May, ISTAT said Thursday, confirming preliminary data. In May inflation had risen for the fifth straight month, to 1.3% from 1.1% in April. Inflation is now at its highest since November 2018, the statistics agency said. But the inflation trolley of most frequently bought household goods showed a drop of 0.7%, down from 0.8% in May and confirming a trend that has not been seen since August 1997. (ANSA).
