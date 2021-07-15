Piacenza council stops drag queen show

ROME, JUL 15 - A row has broken out after the city of Piacenza moved in to stop a drag queen show taking place at a council youth centre on Friday. Luca Zandonella, the northern city's young policies chief and a member of the right-wing League party, said the event was "not consistent with the educational aims of the council space". The show aims to help people learn about the LGBT world and focuses on the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York that followed a police raid on a gay bar. Organizers expressed dismay about the decision but said they would hold the event anyway, presumably at a different venue. (ANSA).