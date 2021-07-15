COVID infections up 61% in a week says Gimbe

ROME, JUL 15 - New COVID cases in Italy rose by 61.4% (8,989 compared to 5,571) in the week from July 7 to 13, the Gimbe medical foundation said Thursday. Hospital admissions were down 11.3%, from 1,271 to 1,128, the foundation said in its weekly monitoring report. COVID-related deaths, furthermore, were down 35.8% to 104, compared to 162 in the previous week. The average daily death toll was down from 24 to 15. COVID cases rose because of the rise of the Delta variant in nearly all Italy's regions, Gimbe said. (ANSA).