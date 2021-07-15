Renzi's mother acquitted of fraudulent bankruptcy

ROME, JUL 15 - Ex premier Matteo Renzi's mother Laura Bovoli was acquitted of fraudulent bankruptcy in the collapse of a Cuneo-based firm, Direkta SrL. Direkta, which produced and distributed fliers and ads for supermarkets, failed in 2012. At the time Bovoli was head of a supermarket contract firm in the family hometown of Rignano sull'Arno near Florence. Renzi's parents have been at the centre of several probes, and the ex-PM, currently head of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, is himself facing two probes for alleged fake invoicing. (ANSA).