Renzi's mother acquitted of fraudulent bankruptcy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, su oltre 6mila tamponi 44 nuovi positivi e 3 morti. «Green Pass per bar e ristoranti? Ora non è utile»
Nuovo corso di Medicina in Puglia, Speranza: «È un investimento». Emiliano: «Apriremo altri 2 policlinici a Lecce e Taranto»
ROME
15 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 15 - Ex premier Matteo Renzi's mother Laura Bovoli was acquitted of fraudulent bankruptcy in the collapse of a Cuneo-based firm, Direkta SrL. Direkta, which produced and distributed fliers and ads for supermarkets, failed in 2012. At the time Bovoli was head of a supermarket contract firm in the family hometown of Rignano sull'Arno near Florence. Renzi's parents have been at the centre of several probes, and the ex-PM, currently head of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, is himself facing two probes for alleged fake invoicing. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su