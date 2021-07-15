Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021 | 12:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Renzi's mother acquitted of fraudulent bankruptcy

Renzi's mother acquitted of fraudulent bankruptcy

 
ROME
Piacenza council stops drag queen show

Piacenza council stops drag queen show

 
ROME
Inflation steady at 1.3% in June

Inflation steady at 1.3% in June

 
ROME
COVID infections up 61% in a week says Gimbe

COVID infections up 61% in a week says Gimbe

 
ROME
COVID: 15 students stuck in Greece after positive tests

COVID: 15 students stuck in Greece after positive tests

 
ROME
Pordenone suspends 177 anti-vax health workers

Pordenone suspends 177 anti-vax health workers

 
ROME
Whirlpool workers block Naples airport departures

Whirlpool workers block Naples airport departures

 
ROME
Italy's debt hit new high of 2,687 billion in May (2)

Italy's debt hit new high of 2,687 billion in May (2)

 
ROME
Rome 'boutique' selling fake brand-name goods to VIPs shut

Rome 'boutique' selling fake brand-name goods to VIPs shut

 
ROME
Prison system must be reformed says Draghi at brutality jail

Prison system must be reformed says Draghi at brutality jail

 
ROME
COVID: 2,153 new cases, 23 more victims

COVID: 2,153 new cases, 23 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'incidente
Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

 
BariCondannate anche due società
Bari, incidente mortale sul lavoro: quattro condanne

Bari, incidente mortale sul lavoro: quattro condanne

 
BariIn elicottero
San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

 
TarantoAmbiente
Ex Ilva, «Una nuova ordinanza per fermare gli impianti dell'area a caldo»

Ex Ilva, «Una nuova ordinanza per fermare gli impianti dell'area a caldo»

 
PotenzaTurismo
Potenza, cinque milioni alle aziende lucane

Potenza, cinque milioni alle aziende lucane

 
BrindisiStudi
UniSalento apre corso di laurea «green» per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile a Mesagne

UniSalento apre corso di laurea «green» per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile a Mesagne

 
BatL'incidente
Ambulanza

Trinitapoli, scontro tra auto: un morto e tre feriti

 
PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, Energia: più introiti da derivazioni idroelettriche

Potenza, Energia: più introiti da derivazioni idroelettriche

 

i più letti

Brindisi, artigiano muore punto da un insetto

Brindisi, falegname muore punto da un insetto

Covid in Puglia, su oltre 6mila tamponi 44 nuovi positivi e 3 decessi

Covid in Puglia, su oltre 6mila tamponi 44 nuovi positivi e 3 morti. «Green Pass per bar e ristoranti? Ora non è utile»

Bari e Foggia, toccati i 41 gradi. Ma nel week end arriva la pioggia

Bari e Foggia, toccati i 41 gradi. Ma nel week end arriva la pioggia

Nuovo corso di Medicina in Puglia, Speranza: «È un investimento». Emiliano: «Apriremo altri 2 policlinici a Lecce e Taranto»

Nuovo corso di Medicina in Puglia, Speranza: «È un investimento». Emiliano: «Apriremo altri 2 policlinici a Lecce e Taranto»

«Troppi i pugliesi non vaccinati: vietiamone l'accesso in luoghi pubblici»

«Troppi i pugliesi non vaccinati: vietiamone l'accesso in luoghi pubblici»

ROME

COVID: 15 students stuck in Greece after positive tests

Teens in isolation on Ios, don't know when they can return

COVID: 15 students stuck in Greece after positive tests

ROME, JUL 15 - A group of around 15 18-year-old Venetian students are currently stuck on the Greek island of Ios after some of them tested positive for COVID-19, sources said Thursday. The youngsters have gone into isolation but do not know when they will be able to return home as the Greek authorities have not given them any information or logistical support, the families said. Il Gazzettino reported that all of the youngsters have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They reportedly got alarmed when a young women who was part of the group felt ill and had a fever. The group had swabs and five tested positive. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it