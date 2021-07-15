COVID: 15 students stuck in Greece after positive tests

ROME, JUL 15 - A group of around 15 18-year-old Venetian students are currently stuck on the Greek island of Ios after some of them tested positive for COVID-19, sources said Thursday. The youngsters have gone into isolation but do not know when they will be able to return home as the Greek authorities have not given them any information or logistical support, the families said. Il Gazzettino reported that all of the youngsters have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They reportedly got alarmed when a young women who was part of the group felt ill and had a fever. The group had swabs and five tested positive. (ANSA).