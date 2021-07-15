Pordenone suspends 177 anti-vax health workers

ROME, JUL 15 - The health authority of western Friuli-Venezia Giulia has suspended 177 health workers in the northern province of Pordenone who failed to comply with the obligation to get vaccinated for COVID-19, local newspapers reported on Thursday. The suspended workers include 46 nurses, according to the reports. Meanwhile, Francesco Benazzi, the director general of Treviso's Ulss 2 health authority, said that two unvaccinated people aged 71 and 85 were seriously ill in the city's Ca' Foncello after contracting COVID-19. One of the two is in intensive care. In one of the cases the parent contracted the coronavirus from a daughter who was also against getting vaccinate for COVID-19. (ANSA).