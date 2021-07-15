Whirlpool workers block Naples airport departures

Renzi's mother acquitted of fraudulent bankruptcy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, su oltre 6mila tamponi 44 nuovi positivi e 3 morti. «Green Pass per bar e ristoranti? Ora non è utile»
Nuovo corso di Medicina in Puglia, Speranza: «È un investimento». Emiliano: «Apriremo altri 2 policlinici a Lecce e Taranto»
ROME
15 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 15 - Workers from Whirlpool's Naples plant on Thursday blocked access to the departures area of the city's Capodichino airport, preventing passengers from checking in for around 30 minutes. The protest follows the decision by the home-appliance multinational to start the procedure to fire its 320 workers at the plant. Sources said the demonstration did not prevent any flights from taking off. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su