Rome 'boutique' selling fake brand-name goods to VIPs shut

ROME, JUL 15 - Finance police on Thursday closed down a 'boutique' run by a 50-year-old Roman woman from her apartment in the capital selling fake brand-name goods, sources said. The woman's clients included several Italian show-business figures, the sources said. The police seized over 600 fake items from the woman's apartment, including bags, belts and purses carrying the logos of Gucci, Fendi, Hermes, Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga. The woman allegedly pocketed between 500 and 2,000 euros for each item she sold and her illegal business allegedly generated revenues of around 850,000 euros a year. The names of her clients, who have been fined, was found on a list. (ANSA).