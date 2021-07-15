Italy's debt hit new high of 2,687 billion in May (2)
ROME
15 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 15 - The Bank of Italy said Thursday that Italy's public debt reached a new record high of 2,686.8 billion euros in May, an increase of six billion euros with respect to April. (ANSA).
