Draghi, Cartabia visit 'warder brutality' jail

ROME, JUL 14 - Premier Mario Draghi and Justice Minister Marta Cartabia on Wednesday visited a jail near Naples where 52 prison guards were recently arrested on suspicion of brutally beating inmates to punish them for a lockdown protest in April last year. The prison's authorities are also under investigation in the case. Draghi and Cartabia will address the media after their visit. Naples police sent in special penitentiary police forces after the April 6 riot at the jail at Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta north of Naples. The special forces are suspected of brutality and may also face charges of torture in the methods used to 'punish' the rioters, judicial sources said. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said prisoners were made to strip and kneel and beaten with guards wearing their helmets so as not to be identified in what he called "a horrible massacre". Some 15 men were also put into solitary without any justification, the GIP said. Police reportedly found chats on the suspects' phones including, before the alleged violence, "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for them", "no one got away", and "(we used) the Poggioreale system", referring to a tough Naples prison. Some of the alleged rioters had their hair cut and beards shaved off. Among those probed are doctors who allegedly falsely certified that some warders had been hurt in the clashes. Cartabia has said she had "faith" in Italy's penitentiary police but said a probe would be opened into the alleged brutality. She said that CCTV footage of the violence showed that the officers had betrayed the Italian Constitution. (ANSA).