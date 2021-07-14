Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021 | 18:32

ROME
COVID: 2,153 new cases, 23 more victims

ROME
Draghi, Cartabia visit 'warder brutality' jail

SIRACUSA
Man held in deaths of mother and daughter near Siracusa

ROME
Zaki's custody extended by 45 days, NGO says

ROME
Italy not funding Libyan coast guard says Di Maio

ROME
UNESCO hails Venice cruise ship ban

CATANIA
Etna erupts again

PESCARA
9 positive on Malta flight, whole plane quarantined

ROME
Cops find irregularities in 22% of mental health centres

ROME
Renzi probed for Abu Dhabi conference

ROME
Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi seek Open glory

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Vaccini in Puglia, l'hub di Valenzano è un forno: attese lunghissime, funzionano solo 3 postazioni su 6

PotenzaIl fatto
Potenza, Cassazione annulla sentenza riesame dell'arresto avvocato Antonio Albanese

TarantoIl caso
Porti: carenze di sicurezza, nave sottoposta a fermo a Taranto

BrindisiAlla presenza dei genitori
Francavilla, cerimonia per ricordare un eroe dei carabinieri

LecceMusicisti-girovaghi da tutto il mondo
Lecce, artisti di strada si esibiscono tra piazze e corsi principali

PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, Energia: più introiti da derivazioni idroelettriche

Foggial'inchiesta
San Severo, quattro omicidi, c’è un legame?

BatIl caso
Murgia, pericolo cinghiali «Necessario abbatterli»

i più letti

Brindisi, artigiano muore punto da un insetto

Bari e Foggia, toccati i 41 gradi. Ma nel week end arriva la pioggia

«Troppi i pugliesi non vaccinati: vietiamone l'accesso in luoghi pubblici»

Covid Puglia, su 7527 tamponi 97 positivi e un decesso

Covid, la denuncia di una famiglia salentina: «300 studenti bloccati a Dubai»

Will speak to media after inspecting 'torture' facility

ROME, JUL 14 - Premier Mario Draghi and Justice Minister Marta Cartabia on Wednesday visited a jail near Naples where 52 prison guards were recently arrested on suspicion of brutally beating inmates to punish them for a lockdown protest in April last year. The prison's authorities are also under investigation in the case. Draghi and Cartabia will address the media after their visit. Naples police sent in special penitentiary police forces after the April 6 riot at the jail at Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta north of Naples. The special forces are suspected of brutality and may also face charges of torture in the methods used to 'punish' the rioters, judicial sources said. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said prisoners were made to strip and kneel and beaten with guards wearing their helmets so as not to be identified in what he called "a horrible massacre". Some 15 men were also put into solitary without any justification, the GIP said. Police reportedly found chats on the suspects' phones including, before the alleged violence, "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for them", "no one got away", and "(we used) the Poggioreale system", referring to a tough Naples prison. Some of the alleged rioters had their hair cut and beards shaved off. Among those probed are doctors who allegedly falsely certified that some warders had been hurt in the clashes. Cartabia has said she had "faith" in Italy's penitentiary police but said a probe would be opened into the alleged brutality. She said that CCTV footage of the violence showed that the officers had betrayed the Italian Constitution. (ANSA).

