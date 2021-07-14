Man held in deaths of mother and daughter near Siracusa
SIRACUSA
14 Luglio 2021
SIRACUSA, JUL 14 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old Sicilian man for murdering and disposing of the bodies of an 89-year-old woman and her 56-year-old daughter who lived together at Lentini near Siracusa. Adriano Rossitto, from Lentini, was arrested on suspicion of killing the women and disposing of their bodies, which were found in different places on July 8. The older woman's body was inside a coffin, wrapped in plastic sheeting. (ANSA).
