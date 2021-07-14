Italy not funding Libyan coast guard says Di Maio

Man held in deaths of mother and daughter near Siracusa
ROME
14 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 14 - Italy has not and will not fund the Libyan coast guard, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the House Wednesday after several NGOs called for Italian funding to be halted because the Libyans are allegedly causing "a constant massacre of migrant people in the central Mediterranean and s cycle of violence, exploitation and violation of human rights systematically endured by migrants and refugees in Libya". Di Maio said "the strengthening of the Libyan authorities capacity to conduct search and rescue operations in their own areas of responsibility, respecting international norms, is one of the lines pursued by the (Italian) government. "It fits into the framework of initiatives to encourage a management (of migrant flows) that is more respectful of international standards on irregular flows" by Libya "and to combat the trafficking of human beings". (ANSA).
