SIRACUSA
Man held in deaths of mother and daughter near Siracusa

ROME
Zaki's custody extended by 45 days, NGO says

ROME
Italy not funding Libyan coast guard says Di Maio

ROME
UNESCO hails Venice cruise ship ban

CATANIA
Etna erupts again

PESCARA
9 positive on Malta flight, whole plane quarantined

ROME
Cops find irregularities in 22% of mental health centres

ROME
Renzi probed for Abu Dhabi conference

ROME
Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi seek Open glory

ROME
Soccer: Allegri starts second stint as Juve boss

ORISTANO
Sardinian drug trafficker had cocaine dropped from air

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Calcio: il Bari riparte da Mercurio e Mane

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl caso
Porti: carenze di sicurezza, nave sottoposta a fermo a Taranto

Covid news h 24Il caso
Bari, consiglio comunale presenze come a scuola

PotenzaIl caso
Ex Ilva, il poliziotto amico di Capristo dal carcere ai domiciliari: la decisione del gip di Potenza

BrindisiAlla presenza dei genitori
Francavilla, cerimonia per ricordare un eroe dei carabinieri

LecceMusicisti-girovaghi da tutto il mondo
Lecce, artisti di strada si esibiscono tra piazze e corsi principali

PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, Energia: più introiti da derivazioni idroelettriche

Foggial'inchiesta
San Severo, quattro omicidi, c’è un legame?

BatIl caso
Murgia, pericolo cinghiali «Necessario abbatterli»

CATANIA

Etna erupts again

Belches out 6-km-high column of smoke

CATANIA, JUL 14 - Etna on Wednesday belched out another lava plume and a six-kilometre-high column of ashy smoke in the latest of a string of spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano. The iconic volcano spewed ash and lapilli into the towering column. The ash was scattered onto nearby Catania but the eastern Sicilian city's airport's air space was not closed, as it has been for some recent eruptions. The volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow. Volcanology institute INGV said it was the latest "paroxysm" in Etna's new phase of volcanic activity, which began in mid-February. The INGV also said it had found the "beating heart" of the volcano which is fuelling the activity, and "the energy inside the volcano is increasing". (ANSA).

