Cops find irregularities in 22% of mental health centres

ROME, JUL 14 - Italy's NAS health and hygiene police found irregularities including mistreatment in 122 of the 536 mental health facilities they inspected over the last year, or 22%, sources said Wednesday. They issued 141 penal sanctions and fines totalling 62,000 euros. Two facilities, in Agrigento and Sassari, were found to have mistreated and abandoned inmates in unsanitary conditions and not provided adequate treatment. Many facilities gave their clients out-of-date drugs, police said. (ANSA).