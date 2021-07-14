Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021 | 15:03

ROME
UNESCO hails Venice cruise ship ban

CATANIA
Etna erupts again

PESCARA
9 positive on Malta flight, whole plane quarantined

ROME
Cops find irregularities in 22% of mental health centres

ROME
Renzi probed for Abu Dhabi conference

ROME
Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi seek Open glory

ROME
Soccer: Allegri starts second stint as Juve boss

ORISTANO
Sardinian drug trafficker had cocaine dropped from air

PALERMO
11 arrests in Mafia sweep near Palermo

CAGLIARI
2 Cagliari fans cited for attacking delivery rider

ROME
Italy's open-top victory parade not authorized - prefect

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Calcio: il Bari riparte da Mercurio e Mane

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, nel Pollino sequestrato impianto per conglomerati

Foggial'inchiesta
San Severo, quattro omicidi, c’è un legame?

BariCerimonia lunedì
Bari, panchina rossa sul lungomare contro la violenza di genere

BatIl caso
Murgia, pericolo cinghiali «Necessario abbatterli»

LecceStruttura chiusa per tre giorni
Lecce, dopo il party a Pescoluse scatta la denuncia

PotenzaDati incoraggianti
Potenza, Covid: in Basilicata 10 positivi su 364 tamponi molecolari

BrindisiOperazione dei carabinieri
Ceglie, coltivavano droga: denunciati due martinesi

TarantoIl confronto
Tavolo per Taranto: Carfagna, progetti per riscatto città

ROME

Cops find irregularities in 22% of mental health centres

Mistreatment, dirty conditions, out-of-date drugs

ROME, JUL 14 - Italy's NAS health and hygiene police found irregularities including mistreatment in 122 of the 536 mental health facilities they inspected over the last year, or 22%, sources said Wednesday. They issued 141 penal sanctions and fines totalling 62,000 euros. Two facilities, in Agrigento and Sassari, were found to have mistreated and abandoned inmates in unsanitary conditions and not provided adequate treatment. Many facilities gave their clients out-of-date drugs, police said. (ANSA).

