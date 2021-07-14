9 positive on Malta flight, whole plane quarantined

PESCARA, JUL 14 - All 65 passengers on board a flight from Malta to Pescara were ordered into a two-week COVID quarantine Tuesday after nine of them tested positive for the virus, sources said Wednesday. Abruzzo emergency pointman Alberto Albani told ANSA the measure was taken by the regional task force at the behest of Governor Marco Marsilio, who has ordered mandatory testing of all those arriving from Malta, the UK and Spain. Even those with a COVID green pass are now quarantining. (ANSA).