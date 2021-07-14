Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021 | 13:16

ROME
Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi seek Open glory

ROME
Soccer: Allegri starts second stint as Juve boss

ORISTANO
Sardinian drug trafficker had cocaine dropped from air

PALERMO
11 arrests in Mafia sweep near Palermo

CAGLIARI
2 Cagliari fans cited for attacking delivery rider

ROME
Italy's open-top victory parade not authorized - prefect

ROME
Pope leaves hospital

ROME
COVID, distance learning caused major educational harm

ROME
COVID-19: Govt considering expanding scope of Green Pass

ROME
Cabinet OKs decree banning cruise ships from Venice

ROME
Renzi probed for illegal funding

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Calcio: il Bari riparte da Mercurio e Mane

BatIl caso
Murgia, pericolo cinghiali «Necessario abbatterli»

LecceStruttura chiusa per tre giorni
Lecce, dopo il party a Pescoluse scatta la denuncia

BariUna delicata indagine
Caso Capristo: la rete di Paradiso per l’amico giudice

PotenzaDati incoraggianti
Potenza, Covid: in Basilicata 10 positivi su 364 tamponi molecolari

FoggiaFoggiano in fiamme
Vico del Gargano, le fiamme hanno distrutto 500 ettari di bosco e macchia mediterranea

BrindisiOperazione dei carabinieri
Ceglie, coltivavano droga: denunciati due martinesi

TarantoIl confronto
Tavolo per Taranto: Carfagna, progetti per riscatto città

Bari e Foggia, toccati i 41 gradi. Ma nel week end arriva la pioggia

Brindisi, artigiano muore punto da un insetto

«Troppi i pugliesi non vaccinati: vietiamone l'accesso in luoghi pubblici»

Covid Puglia, su 7527 tamponi 97 positivi e un decesso

Covid, la denuncia di una famiglia salentina: «300 studenti bloccati a Dubai»

ROME

Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi seek Open glory

World's oldest tournament returns after COVID break

ROME, JUL 14 - Italy's Francesco Molinari and Guido Migliozzi are seeking glory for Italian golf at the 149th British Open at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich this week, as the world's oldest tournament returns after last year's COVID-enforced break. Molinari will be aiming for his second win after bagging the only major ever by an Italian at The Open at Carnoustie in 2018. Migliozzi, the highest ranked Italian in the world at 73rd, will be chasing further acclaim following his recent fourth place finish in the US Open. They will be up against the world's best including world no 1 Dustin Johnson of America, Spain's Jon Rahm, second in the standings, and third-placed Justin Thomas, also of the US. Rahm is the bookies' favourite after breaking his majors duck at the US Open. He will be bidding to lift the Claret Jug, golf's most sought-after trophy alongside the Master's Green Jacket, 33 years after his great countryman Seve Ballesteros grabbed his third Open title. Ireland's Shane Lowry is defending the title he won in 2019 and trying to emulate his countryman Padraig Harrington, the last golfer to win back-to-back Opens in 2007 and 2008. photo: Molinari (ANSA).

