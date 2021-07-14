Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi seek Open glory

ROME, JUL 14 - Italy's Francesco Molinari and Guido Migliozzi are seeking glory for Italian golf at the 149th British Open at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich this week, as the world's oldest tournament returns after last year's COVID-enforced break. Molinari will be aiming for his second win after bagging the only major ever by an Italian at The Open at Carnoustie in 2018. Migliozzi, the highest ranked Italian in the world at 73rd, will be chasing further acclaim following his recent fourth place finish in the US Open. They will be up against the world's best including world no 1 Dustin Johnson of America, Spain's Jon Rahm, second in the standings, and third-placed Justin Thomas, also of the US. Rahm is the bookies' favourite after breaking his majors duck at the US Open. He will be bidding to lift the Claret Jug, golf's most sought-after trophy alongside the Master's Green Jacket, 33 years after his great countryman Seve Ballesteros grabbed his third Open title. Ireland's Shane Lowry is defending the title he won in 2019 and trying to emulate his countryman Padraig Harrington, the last golfer to win back-to-back Opens in 2007 and 2008. photo: Molinari (ANSA).