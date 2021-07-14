Soccer: Allegri starts second stint as Juve boss

ROME, JUL 14 - Massimiliano Allegri's second stint as Juventus coach officially got under way on Wednesday. "Coach take us to the summit of Europe," fans said to Allegri as he entered the JMedica centre where his players were doing medicals. Allegri led Juve to five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two Champions League finals, among other things, during his 2014-19 stint at the club. Juve Vice President Pavel Nedved, meanwhile, reassured fans that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to the Turin giants and will not be joining another club. "He is coming, he is coming," former player Nedved said. Ronaldo is still on holiday after being part of Portugal's Euro 2020 team and he is expected back in Turin in the coming days. (ANSA).