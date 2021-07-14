Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021 | 13:15

ROME
Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi seek Open glory

ROME
Soccer: Allegri starts second stint as Juve boss

ORISTANO
Sardinian drug trafficker had cocaine dropped from air

PALERMO
11 arrests in Mafia sweep near Palermo

CAGLIARI
2 Cagliari fans cited for attacking delivery rider

ROME
Italy's open-top victory parade not authorized - prefect

ROME
Pope leaves hospital

ROME
COVID, distance learning caused major educational harm

ROME
COVID-19: Govt considering expanding scope of Green Pass

ROME
Cabinet OKs decree banning cruise ships from Venice

ROME
Renzi probed for illegal funding

Serie C
Calcio: il Bari riparte da Mercurio e Mane

BatIl caso
Murgia, pericolo cinghiali «Necessario abbatterli»

LecceStruttura chiusa per tre giorni
Lecce, dopo il party a Pescoluse scatta la denuncia

BariUna delicata indagine
Caso Capristo: la rete di Paradiso per l’amico giudice

Bari, presunta corruzione Ex Ilva: poliziotto dal carcere ai domiciliari

 
PotenzaDati incoraggianti
Potenza, Covid: in Basilicata 10 positivi su 364 tamponi molecolari

FoggiaFoggiano in fiamme
Vico del Gargano, le fiamme hanno distrutto 500 ettari di bosco e macchia mediterranea

BrindisiOperazione dei carabinieri
Ceglie, coltivavano droga: denunciati due martinesi

TarantoIl confronto
Tavolo per Taranto: Carfagna, progetti per riscatto città

Bari e Foggia, toccati i 41 gradi. Ma nel week end arriva la pioggia

Brindisi, artigiano muore punto da un insetto

«Troppi i pugliesi non vaccinati: vietiamone l'accesso in luoghi pubblici»

Covid Puglia, su 7527 tamponi 97 positivi e un decesso

Covid, la denuncia di una famiglia salentina: «300 studenti bloccati a Dubai»

PALERMO

11 arrests in Mafia sweep near Palermo

Torretta family has close links to NYC families say cops

PALERMO, JUL 14 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested 11 people in a sweep that hit a Sicilian Mafia clan based in the town of Torretta near Palermo. Torretta, a town with 4,000 inhabitants in the Palermo hinterland, has always had solid links to New York crime families, police said. They were consolidated when the losers in the Second Mafia War unleashed by Toto 'the Beast' Riina emigrated to the US. An emissary from one of the New York families was welcomed to Torretta in September 2018, police said. The Torretta family controls public works, construction, agriculture and animal rearing in the local area, police said. The 'pizzini' or notes conveying confidential information sent to fugitive superboss Matteo Messina Denaro went through Torretta, police said. (ANSA).

