Sardinian drug trafficker had cocaine dropped from air

Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi seek Open glory
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 7527 tamponi 97 positivi e un decesso. Lopalco: «Nuovi casi legati alla variante Delta»
ORISTANO
14 Luglio 2021
ORISTANO, JUL 14 - A Sardinian drug trafficker used a South American narcos technique for drug delivery and had a shipment of cocaine dropped from a plane a few months ago, police said Wednesday. The man was arrested in Oristano. Police managed to track him down by tracing the shipment, judicial sources said. He has been charged with drug trafficking. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su