2 Cagliari fans cited for attacking delivery rider

CAGLIARI, JUL 14 - Two Cagliari fans with criminal records were cited Wednesday for attacking a food delivery rider during celebrations for Italy's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Spain a week ago in the Sardinian capital. The pair, aged 20 and 23, have been cited for private violence. They allegedly attacked rider Alessandro Ghiani, knocking him to the ground with blows to his helmet, shoves and kicks to his scooter. Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final on penalties on Sunday. (ANSA).