Italy's open-top victory parade not authorized - prefect

ROME, JUL 14 - Rome Prefect Matteo Piantedosi has said that Monday's open-top bus parade around Rome of Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad was not conducted in the way agreed with the authorities. Experts have expressed concern that the big crowds that gathered for the parade, and for the victory celebrations throughout the nation during the night between Sunday and Monday, could lead to a surge in COVID-19 contagion. Piantedosi told Monday's Corriere della Sera that the interior ministry had specifically denied permission for an open-top parade for security reasons and to help prevent the formation of big crowds and the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) had promised to use a normal, closed bus. He said that, when an open-top bus arrived after a reception with President Sergio Mattarella, the police had no option but to let the parade go ahead in this way as thousands of people were waiting and "banning it could have caused public order problems". Interior Undersecretary Carlo Sibilia told RAI television on Wednesday that the FIGC owed the government "explanations and an apology". (ANSA).