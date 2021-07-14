COVID-19: Govt considering expanding scope of Green Pass

Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021 | 11:21

Sileri says move would be incentive for people to get vaccinated

ROME, JUL 14 - The government is considering expanding the scope of the European Green Pass as part of the effort to combat a resurgence in COVID-19 contagion due to the spread of the Delta variant, sources said on Wednesday. The digital green certificate, which shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative, is currently necessary to travel abroad and for access to certain events, such as weddings, sporting events, concerts, and in order to visit care homes. There have been calls for Italy to follow the example of France, where the green pass will be obligatory to enter places of culture where there are over 50 people soon and will then also be necessary to access bars, restaurants, shopping centres, trains, coaches and aeroplanes in August. The expanded use of the green pass along the lines of the French model "will be the subject of discussion and assessment" by Premier Mario Draghi's government "in the coming days", the sources said. Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri is in favour of the move. "Just think about night clubs," Sileri said in an interview with Il Messaggero on Wednesday. "if we allowed clubs to open to customers with the green pass, we would have people between 18 and 40 rushing to get vaccinated". (ANSA).

