Renzi probed for illegal funding

ROME, JUL 13 - Former premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi has been placed under investigation on suspicion of illegal party funding and issuing false invoices together with VIP manager Lucio Presta, the daily Domani reported Tuesday. It said Rome prosecutors placed Renzi, former leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) under investigation a few weeks ago "in relation to a probe into economic ties between Renzi and the TV agent". The probe reportedly centres on bank transfers for the documentary Florence According To Me, transactions which ended up in an anti-money laundering report by the Bank of Italy's financial fraud office UIF in 2019. (ANSA).