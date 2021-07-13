Martedì 13 Luglio 2021 | 19:30

ROME
Cabinet OKs decree banning cruise ships from Venice

ROME
Renzi probed for illegal funding

ROME
Ex wife, lover get life for killing artisan

ROME
COVID: 1,534 new cases, 20 more victims

ROME
Draghi, Cartabia to visit 'warder brutality' jail Wed

MILAN
Soccer: Joao Mario moves from Inter to Benfica

ROME
Pre-crisis GDP in Q3 2022 - Franco

ROME
Soccer: 5 Azzurri in Euros top 11

MILAN
Minetti plea bargains 1 yr 1 mt in Lombardy funding case

ROME
Cabinet set to OK decree banning cruise ships from Venice

LECCO
Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire

Serie C
Calcio: il Bari riparte da Mercurio e Mane

BariBrigata Pinerolo
Bari, carenza di sangue in ospedale: l'Esercito scende in campo per donare

BatI fondi
Regione Puglia: in arrivo 18 mln per completare la SP3

TarantoIl confronto
Tavolo per Taranto: Carfagna, progetti per riscatto città

GdM.TVA Vico Garganico
Il Gargano va a fuoco: canadair in azione, ma c'è troppo vento

LecceLotta alla droga
Gallipoli, si fingevano ambulanti per spacciare: beccati dai poliziotti in costume da bagno

Potenzarionero in vulture
Toka e Gaudianello: la guerra dell’acqua

Materavittoria dell'oipa
Annullata l'ordinanza contro cani in piazza

BrindisiIl caso
Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi. Il tasso di positività è 0,4%

Ucciso a San Severo durante i festeggiamenti azzurri: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROME

Ex wife, lover get life for killing artisan

Man murdered after refusing to fuel her gambling addiction

ROME, JUL 13 - A 38-year-old Brazilian woman and her 49-year-old Italian live-in partner were given life by the supreme Court of Cassation Tuesday for murdering her artisan ex-husband in Sestri Levante near Genoa in November 2017. The court found that the woman, Gesonita Barbosa, convinced her partner Paolo Ginocchio to murder her ex Antonio Olivieri by hitting him over the head with a blunt object and strangling him with electrical ties on November 23 2017. The woman, a gambling addict, was said to have been moved to murder by her ex's refusal to give her enough money to feed her habit. (ANSA).

