Ex wife, lover get life for killing artisan

ROME, JUL 13 - A 38-year-old Brazilian woman and her 49-year-old Italian live-in partner were given life by the supreme Court of Cassation Tuesday for murdering her artisan ex-husband in Sestri Levante near Genoa in November 2017. The court found that the woman, Gesonita Barbosa, convinced her partner Paolo Ginocchio to murder her ex Antonio Olivieri by hitting him over the head with a blunt object and strangling him with electrical ties on November 23 2017. The woman, a gambling addict, was said to have been moved to murder by her ex's refusal to give her enough money to feed her habit. (ANSA).