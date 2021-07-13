COVID: 1,534 new cases, 20 more victims

ROME, JUL 13 - There have been 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 20 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 888 new cases and 13 more victims Monday. Some 192,543 more tests have been done, compared to 73,571 Monday. The positivity rate has fallen from 1.21% to 0.8%. Intensive care cases were down one to 157 and hospital admissions down 21 to 1,128 after rising slightly Monday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,273,693, and the death toll 127.808 . The recovered and discharged are 4,105,236, up 1,287 on Monday. The currently positive are 40,649, up 223 on Monday in the first rise for some time The number of people in domestic isolation is 39,119, up 245 on Monday. (ANSA).