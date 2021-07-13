Martedì 13 Luglio 2021 | 17:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 1,534 new cases, 20 more victims

COVID: 1,534 new cases, 20 more victims

 
ROME
Draghi, Cartabia to visit 'warder brutality' jail Wed

Draghi, Cartabia to visit 'warder brutality' jail Wed

 
MILAN
Soccer: Joao Mario moves from Inter to Benfica

Soccer: Joao Mario moves from Inter to Benfica

 
ROME
Pre-crisis GDP in Q3 2022 - Franco

Pre-crisis GDP in Q3 2022 - Franco

 
ROME
Soccer: 5 Azzurri in Euros top 11

Soccer: 5 Azzurri in Euros top 11

 
MILAN
Minetti plea bargains 1 yr 1 mt in Lombardy funding case

Minetti plea bargains 1 yr 1 mt in Lombardy funding case

 
ROME
Cabinet set to OK decree banning cruise ships from Venice

Cabinet set to OK decree banning cruise ships from Venice

 
LECCO
Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire

Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire

 
FLORENCE
Man, 75, gets 26 yrs for stabbing neighbour 22 times

Man, 75, gets 26 yrs for stabbing neighbour 22 times

 
ROME
Storm alert in Lombardy, 6 other regions

Storm alert in Lombardy, 6 other regions

 
ROME
Italian book sales up 44% this year

Italian book sales up 44% this year

 

Il Biancorosso

il mercato
Bari, cantiere sempre aperto: ora spunta la torre Cheddira

Bari, cantiere sempre aperto: ora spunta la torre Cheddira

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVA Vico Garganico
Il Gargano va a fuoco: canadair in azione, ma c'è troppo vento

Il Gargano va a fuoco: canadair in azione, ma c'è troppo vento per sedare le fiamme

 
LecceLotta alla droga
Gallipoli, si fingevano ambulanti per spacciare: beccati dai poliziotti in costume da bagno

Gallipoli, si fingevano ambulanti per spacciare: beccati dai poliziotti in costume da bagno

 
Baril'udienza
Popolare Bari: ammessi i soci come parte civile

Popolare Bari: ammessi i soci come parte civile

 
Tarantola crisi
Povertà, a Taranto torna «spesa sospesa»

Povertà, a Taranto torna «spesa sospesa»

 
Potenzarionero in vulture
Toka e Gaudianello: la guerra dell’acqua

Toka e Gaudianello: la guerra dell’acqua

 
Materavittoria dell'oipa
Annullata l'ordinanza contro cani in piazza

Annullata l'ordinanza contro cani in piazza

 
BrindisiIl caso
Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

 
Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

 

i più letti

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi. Il tasso di positività è 0,4%

Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi, tasso di positività allo 0,4%. Lopalco: «Inviteremo gli scettici a vaccinarsi»

Ucciso a San Severo durante i festeggiamenti azzurri: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni

Ucciso a San Severo: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni. Il sindaco: «Una ferocia bestiale»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROME

Draghi, Cartabia to visit 'warder brutality' jail Wed

Prison cops allegedly beat, 'tortured' inmates after COVID riot

Draghi, Cartabia to visit 'warder brutality' jail Wed

ROME, JUL 13 - Premier Mario Draghi and Justice Minister Marta Cartabia will on Wednesday afternoon visit a jail near Naples where 52 prison guards were recently arrested on suspicion of brutally beating inmates to punish them for a lockdown protest in April last year, sources said Tuesday. Draghi and Cartabia will address the media after their visit, the sources said. Naples police sent in special penitentiary police forces after the April 6 riot at the jail at Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta north of Naples. The special forces are suspected of brutality and may also face charges of torture in the methods used to 'punish' the rioters, judicial sources said. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said prisoners were made to strip and kneel and beaten with guards wearing their helmets so as not to be identified in what he called "a horrible massacre". Some 15 men were also put into solitary without any justification, the GIP said. Police reportedly found chats on the suspects' phones including, before the alleged violence, "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for them", "no one got away", and "(we used) the Poggioreale system", referring to a tough Naples prison. Some of the alleged rioters had their hair cut and beards shaved off. Among those probed are doctors who allegedly falsely certified that some warders had been hurt in the clashes. Cartabia has said she had "faith" in Italy's penitentiary police but said a probe would be opened into the alleged brutality. She said that CCTV footage of the violence showed that the officers had betrayed the Italian Constitution. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it