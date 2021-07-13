Soccer: Joao Mario moves from Inter to Benfica

COVID: 1,534 new cases, 20 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe
Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi, tasso di positività allo 0,4%. Lopalco: «Inviteremo gli scettici a vaccinarsi»
MILAN
13 Luglio 2021
MILAN, JUL 13 - Former Portugal midfielder Joao Mario on Tuesday moved from Inter Milan to Benfica a day after his contract with the Italian champions expired. Joao Mario, 28, has played 45 time for Portugal including the winning Euro 2016 campaign but was left out of the squad for Euro 2020. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su