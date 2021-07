Soccer: 5 Azzurri in Euros top 11

ROME, JUL 13 - Five Italy players have been named to UEFA's top 11 for Euro 2020. The team, named by UEFA observers including Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello and Robbie Keane, is a 4-3-3 comprising: in goal Donnarumma (already named Player of the Tournament); in defence Walker (Eng), Bonnucci, Maguire (Eng) and Spinazzola; in midfield Hojbjerg (Den), Jorginho, and Pedri (Spa); in attack Chiesa, Lukaku (Bel) and Sterling (Eng). (ANSA).