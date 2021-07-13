Pre-crisis GDP in Q3 2022 - Franco

ROME, JUL 13 - Italy's GDP will return to pre-crisis levels in the third quarter of next year, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said after Tuesday's ECOFIN meeting in Brussels. He added that the first 25 billion euros of the 191 billion Italy will get from the EU's Recovery Fund will arrive at the end of July and/or the beginning of August. Franco also said that Italy's Euro 2020 win was a mark of dynamism that extended to the economy. (ANSA).