Minetti plea bargains 1 yr 1 mt in Lombardy funding case

MILAN, JUL 13 - Nicole MInteii, Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist who became a Lombardy regional councillor, on Tuesday plea-bargained a one year and one month term for embezzling funds, to be served in continuation with her two year, 10 month term for pimping for the ex-premier's bunga bunga parties. Minetti, 36, was among 51 defendants accused of embezzlement. The Milan appeals court also upheld a two and a half year term for Renzo Bossi, son of (Northern) League founder Umberto Bossi. (ANSA).