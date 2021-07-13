Minetti plea bargains 1 yr 1 mt in Lombardy funding case

Pre-crisis GDP in Q3 2022 - Franco
MILAN
13 Luglio 2021
MILAN, JUL 13 - Nicole MInteii, Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist who became a Lombardy regional councillor, on Tuesday plea-bargained a one year and one month term for embezzling funds, to be served in continuation with her two year, 10 month term for pimping for the ex-premier's bunga bunga parties. Minetti, 36, was among 51 defendants accused of embezzlement. The Milan appeals court also upheld a two and a half year term for Renzo Bossi, son of (Northern) League founder Umberto Bossi. (ANSA).
