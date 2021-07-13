Man, 75, gets 26 yrs for stabbing neighbour 22 times

Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire
FLORENCE
13 Luglio 2021
FLORENCE, JUL 13 - A 75-year-old Tuscan man got 26 years in jail Tuesday for stabbing his neighbour 22 times and causing him to bleed to death in Florence last July. A Florence assizes court found Bernardino Lai guilty of the murder of Fulvio Dolfi in the latter's home on the northern outskirts of the Tuscan capital on July 16, 2020. Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence. The pair had been squabbling for years before a blazing row culminated in Lai's picking up a kitchen knife, the court heard. (ANSA).
