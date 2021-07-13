Storm alert in Lombardy, 6 other regions

ROME, JUL 13 - There is an orange weather alert in force in Lombardy Tuesday for thunderstorms following a recent heat wave. The storm alert is slightly lower, yellow, in another six regions: Val d'Aosta, Piedmont, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Umbria. The heat wave is continuing farther south with orange heat alerts in Palermo, Perugia and Pescara; and yellow in another nine regional capitals including Rome, Venice, Campobasso, Bari and Ancona. (ANSA).