Italian book sales up 44% this year

ROME, JUL 13 - Italian book sales have risen by 44% this year, according to a survey published Tuesday. From January 4 to June 20, the Aie-NielsenIQ survey said, some 15 million copies more than the same period last year were sold through Italian trade channels. Proceeds from sales were up by more than 207 million euros, a rise of 42%. The overall value of the book market in the first six months of the year was 698 million euros, the survey said. (ANSA).