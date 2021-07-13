Italian book sales up 44% this year

Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe
Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi, tasso di positività allo 0,4%. Lopalco: «Inviteremo gli scettici a vaccinarsi»
ROME
13 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 13 - Italian book sales have risen by 44% this year, according to a survey published Tuesday. From January 4 to June 20, the Aie-NielsenIQ survey said, some 15 million copies more than the same period last year were sold through Italian trade channels. Proceeds from sales were up by more than 207 million euros, a rise of 42%. The overall value of the book market in the first six months of the year was 698 million euros, the survey said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su