Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire

Prompt action averts tragedy in road tunnel near Lecco

LECCO, JUL 13 - An Italian bus driver on Tuesday saved 25 schoolchildren by getting them off the vehicle moments before it caught fire in a road tunnel linking Lecco to the province of Sondrio, north of Milan. Police said the man's prompt action averted a tragedy. The driver realized there was something wrong shortly after entering the tunnel, stopped and told the kids to get off. The bus then burst into flames. No one had to use an ambulance that was sent to the scene. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. (ANSA).

