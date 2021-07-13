Mayor arrested for irregularities in collecting signatures

Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire
13 Luglio 2021
CASTROVILLARI, JUL 13 - A Calabrian mayor was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing irregularities in gathering signatures to back his ticket for regional elections last year, local sources said. Trebisacce Mayor Francesco Mundo was placed under house arrest. Some 18 people have been placed under investigation in the case. (ANSA).
