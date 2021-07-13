Pope continuing rehab, back in Vatican ASAP

Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire
VATICAN CITY
13 Luglio 2021
VATICAN CITY, JUL 13 - Pope Francis is continuing his rehabilitation after colon surgery at a Rome hospital nine days ago and will be back in the Vatican as soon as possible, the head of the Vatican press office said Tuesday. "The Holy Father is continuing the prescribed treatment and rehabilitation, which will enable him to return to the Vatican as soon as possible", said Matteo Bruni. Francis is expected to remain at the Gemelli Hospital for a few more days as he recovers from the operation to correct a narrowing of his colon. (ANSA).
