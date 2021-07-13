Over 58 mn COVID vaccine shots given in Italy - Speranza
13 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 13 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday said Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is continuing to move fast, passing the 58-million shots mark, whole warning that it is still necessary to be prudent. "We are still in this terrible pandemic," Speranza told the W20 Women Rome Summit. "We are fighting it with new, more effective weapons, but the epidemic is still going and woe betide us if we lower our guard. "In recent weeks we have experienced a significant increase in contagion due to the Delta variant. "But we are in a different phase (of the pandemic) because we have the weapon of the vaccines, the most important one, and today we passed the mark of 58 million doses given. "We must continue at this pace". (ANSA).
