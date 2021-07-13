Martedì 13 Luglio 2021 | 12:52

ROME
Over 58 mn COVID vaccine shots given in Italy - Speranza

CAGLIARI
Scuba diver dies off Cagliari

ROME
Experts fearful about Euro 2020 impact on COVID-19 contagion

ROME
Two arrested in mafia vote-buying case in Latina

ROME
Carabinieri arrest 12 in op targetting 'Ndrangheta clan

ROME
Italian aid worker shot dead in Mexican street

ROME
ECOFIN to approve 12 NRRPs, including Italy's

ROME
Battle resumes over anti-homophobia bill

ROME
Search for Saman's body abandoned after 67 days

ROME
Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

ROME
Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiacriminalità
Ferito nell'agguato di San Severo, operato il bimbo di 6 anni

Materavittoria dell'oipa
Annullata l'ordinanza contro cani in piazza

Potenzail fenomeno
Movida fracassona, assembramenti: in arrivo a Potenza il giro di vite

BariSicurezza
Bari, in arresto l'uomo che dorme con la droga

HomeDa Cutrofiano
Covid, la denuncia di una famiglia salentina: «300 studenti bloccati a Dubai»

BrindisiIl caso
Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

TarantoLa protesta
Ex Ilva, scatta lo sciopero il 20 luglio: ci sarà sit-in a Prefettura Taranto

Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

League MEP Adinolfi put under investigation

ROME, JUL 13 - A trash-sector businessman and one of his employees were put under house arrest on Tuesday in relation to probe by the DDA anti-mafia unit in Rome into alleged vote buying in local elections in the city of Latina in June 2016, sources said Tuesday. The suspects allegedly arranged for 45,000 euros to be paid to alleged members of the Di Silvio mafia clan in exchange for at least 200 votes for the top candidate in the Noi con Salvini electoral list in those elections, the sources said. Matteo Adinolfi, an MEP for the right-wing League party, has been put under investigation in relation to the case, the sources said. (ANSA).

