Two arrested in mafia vote-buying case in Latina

ROME, JUL 13 - A trash-sector businessman and one of his employees were put under house arrest on Tuesday in relation to probe by the DDA anti-mafia unit in Rome into alleged vote buying in local elections in the city of Latina in June 2016, sources said Tuesday. The suspects allegedly arranged for 45,000 euros to be paid to alleged members of the Di Silvio mafia clan in exchange for at least 200 votes for the top candidate in the Noi con Salvini electoral list in those elections, the sources said. Matteo Adinolfi, an MEP for the right-wing League party, has been put under investigation in relation to the case, the sources said. (ANSA).