Italian aid worker shot dead in Mexican street

ROME, JUL 13 - A 42-year-old Italian aid worker has been shot dead in a street in Mexico, il Giornale di Brescia reported on Tuesday. Michele Colosio, a 42-year-old from the province of Brescia town of Borgosatollo, was murdered in the city of San Cristóbal de Las Casas, in Chiapas, according to the report. Colosio was a radiology technician who had worked at Brescia's Spedali Civili hospital and had spent the last 10 years going backwards and forwards between Italy and Mexico to work on development cooperation projects. Photo: an archive image of an ambulance. (ANSA).