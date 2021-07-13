Carabinieri arrest 12 in op targetting 'Ndrangheta clan
ROME
13 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 13 - Carabinieri police arrested 12 people early on Tuesday in an operation coordinated by Reggio Calabria DDA anti-mafia investigators targetting the Piromalli clan of the 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate, sources said. The arrests were made in dawn raids in the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro and in Milan. Two of the suspects were put under house arrest while the rest were taken to jail, the sources said. They are accused of crimes including mafia association, the fraudulent transfer of assets and illegal competition featuring threats or violence and the use of mafia methods. (ANSA).
