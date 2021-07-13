ECOFIN to approve 12 NRRPs, including Italy's

ROME, JUL 13 - The EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) on Tuesday is set to sign off on the 12 National Recovery and Resilience Plans (NRRP) that have so far had the green light from the European Commission, including Italy's. Italy is getting the largest chunk, some 191.5 billion euros of grants and low-interest, of the 750-billion-euro Next Generation EU COVID-19 recovery fund for its NRRP. Italy will spend a total of around 248 billion to make the country greener, fairer and more modern as it recovers from its biggest peacetime recession as part of the NRRP. Reforms to cut red tape and speed up a snail-paced justice system will go hand in hand with the plan. "It is an important day," said Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on his way into the ECOFIN meeting. "We have 12 NRRPs that have to be approved. "It is the real start of the Recovery Plan and the Next Generation EU programme. "The pre-financing will arrive in these 12 countries in the coming weeks and I think it is important that final approval comes exactly when the recovery is taking place because it will strengthen confidence in the markets and in the countries and it will make it possible for investments and reforms to start". (ANSA).