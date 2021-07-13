Battle resumes over anti-homophobia bill

ROME, JUL 13 - The battle over long-awaited draft legislation designed to combat homophobia is set to resume on Tuesday, with the so called Zan bill reaching the floor of the Senate, eight months after it was approved by the Lower House. The bill risks being sent back to the Upper House's justice committee and, therefore, facing a fresh delay if an agreement is not reached among the parties supporting Premier Mario Draghi's government. The bill has been at the centre of tension for weeks, with the Vatican recently getting involved, expressing concerns that it could breach the Lateran Treaty that regulates relations between the Italian State and the Holy See/Catholic Church. The Vatican and conservative Italian political parties are worried that the bill could curb freedom of expression, in part because it allegedly leaves areas open to interpretation by courts because it is too vague. The bill's sponsor, Alessandro Zan of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), argues that the bill would not crimp freedom of expression, and Catholic conservatives would still be able to state that they find homosexuality sinful. The bill would make homophobia an aggravating factor in acts of violence or discrimination like racism already is. The bill would also set up an anti-discrimination day that private Catholic schools would be expected to take part in. The parties opposed to the bill in its current form, led by Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), is set to seek a delay to have more time to reach an agreement on a package that can have wider support. The PD, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the left-wing LeU group are against another delay, saying the law is already long overdue. (ANSA).