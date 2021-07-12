Search for Saman's body abandoned after 67 days

ROME, JUL 12 - The search for the body of missing 18-year-old Pakistani woman Saman Abbas, who is believed to have been killed by her family after refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan at the end of April, was abandoned after 67 days on Monday. In more than two months some 500 Carabinieri, various dog units, firefighters with divers, and provincial police have searched for the body of the woman who is believed to have been strangled by her uncle. Also used in the search at her home town of Novellara near Reggio Emilia have been HD geo scanners, electromagnetometers, drones, satellite information analysis and security cameras. But Carabinieri said they will continue to look for the body and try to catch her fugitive relatives. (ANSA).