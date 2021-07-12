Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 19:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Search for Saman's body abandoned after 67 days

Search for Saman's body abandoned after 67 days

 
ROME
Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

 
ROME
Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

 
ROME
COVID: 888 new cases, 13 more victims

COVID: 888 new cases, 13 more victims

 
MILAN
Man stabs surgeon after examination refused

Man stabs surgeon after examination refused

 
ORISTANO
25 kids evacuated after Sardinia camp blaze

25 kids evacuated after Sardinia camp blaze

 
ALESSANDRIA
Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

 
ROME
Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

 
ROME
Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

 
PALERMO
Worker dies in accident on first day on job

Worker dies in accident on first day on job

 
ROME
Euros: Many countries supported us says Di Maio

Euros: Many countries supported us says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'omaggio
Michele Fazio, 20 anni dopo la città non dimentica

Michele Fazio, 20 anni dopo la città di Bari non dimentica

 
BrindisiIl caso
Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

 
TarantoLa protesta
Ex Ilva, scatta lo sciopero il 20 luglio: ci sarà sit-in a Prefettura Taranto

Ex Ilva, scatta lo sciopero il 20 luglio: sit-in nella Prefettura di Taranto

 
MateraIl caso
Festa a Matera Euro2020

Festeggiamenti per gli Europei, accende petardi: giovane denunciato a Matera

 
LecceL'annuncio
Lecce, smontate le impalcature a Piazza Sant'Oronzo: «Torna a splendere uno dei simboli della città»

Lecce, smontate le impalcature a Piazza Sant'Oronzo: «Torna a splendere uno dei simboli della città»

 
Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

 
Homenel foggiano
Ucciso a San Severo durante i festeggiamenti azzurri: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni

Ucciso a San Severo: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni. Il sindaco: «Una ferocia bestiale»

 
PotenzaLa Procura di Catanzaro ha esercitato l’azione penale
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

 

i più letti

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

ospedale perrino

Bimbo di 5 anni risucchiato da bocchettone piscina: è grave - Le urla della madre

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROME

COVID: 888 new cases, 13 more victims

Positivity rate up from 0.97% to 1.21%

COVID: 888 new cases, 13 more victims

ROME, JUL 12 - There have been 888 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 13 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 1,391 new cases and seven more victims Sunday. Some 73,571 more tests have been done, compared to 143,332 Sunday. The positivity rate has risen from 0.97% to 1.21%. Intensive care cases fell three to 158 while hospital admissions were 15 up at 1,149. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,272,163, and the death toll 127,788. The recovered and discharged are 4,103,949, up 1,529 on Sunday. The currently positive are 40,426, down 655 on Monday. There are 39,119 people in domestic isolation (-667). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it