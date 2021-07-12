COVID: 888 new cases, 13 more victims

ROME, JUL 12 - There have been 888 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 13 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 1,391 new cases and seven more victims Sunday. Some 73,571 more tests have been done, compared to 143,332 Sunday. The positivity rate has risen from 0.97% to 1.21%. Intensive care cases fell three to 158 while hospital admissions were 15 up at 1,149. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,272,163, and the death toll 127,788. The recovered and discharged are 4,103,949, up 1,529 on Sunday. The currently positive are 40,426, down 655 on Monday. There are 39,119 people in domestic isolation (-667). (ANSA).